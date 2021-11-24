18 BYU vs. Texas Southern: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 BYU Cougars will be in action late Wednesday night when welcoming the Texas Southern Tigers to Provo, UT.

BYU (4-0) were last on the court on Friday when pummeling Central Methodist for a 97-61 victory. Six different Cougar players reached double digits in points including Caleb Lohner, who led with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Texas Southern (0-5) is still searching for its first victory of the season after a brutal start. The Tigers led at halftime at NC State on Sunday before eventually falling apart to lose 65-57. PJ Henry led with 12 points. They also kept Saint Mary’s within single digits as part of their buy-game tour in a 67-58 loss. They’re not great, but better than the record indicates.

How to watch #18 BYU vs. Texas Southern

When: Wednesday, November 24th at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

TV: BYU TV

Where to live stream online: BYUTV.org

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: BYU -19.5

Total: 136.5

