9 Memphis vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The second game of the NIT Tip-Off tournament in Brooklyn will feature the No. 9 Memphis Tigers take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. The winner will face either Xavier or Iowa State in the championship game on Friday. The losers will face off in a third-place game that same day.

Memphis (4-0) has cruised through the first two weeks of the season and enters the tourney unbeaten. They were last in action on Friday when toppling the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky in a 74-62 victory. The Tigers pulled away after being tied at halftime and were led by Jalen Duren, who had 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Virginia Tech (5-0) has also gotten off to a hot start to the regular season and have downed all of its opponents by 20 points or more. The Hokies last blasted Merrimack for a 72-43 win on Sunday and were led by Storm Murphy with 14 points.

How to watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech

When: Wednesday, November 24th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Memphis -2.5

Total: 140.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.