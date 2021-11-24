Kicker rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Kickers are viewed as a plug-and-play type of option in fantasy football, but matchups can prove valuable. If you draft a Justin Tucker or Nick Folk, you don’t make any move until their bye weeks. But if you waited until the last round or two to draft a kicker, you may be rotating players on a weekly basis.

You’re going to start most of the top ten kickers without really thinking twice, but some matchups will require lowered expectations. For example, Dustin Hopkins currently ranks eighth in fantasy points per game, but his Chargers are scuffling a bit. They’ve split wins and losses the past four weeks since the bye and while they’re getting points on the board, there’s some inconsistency there. He’s not a bad start in the thin air of Denver, but expectations should be lowered.

On the other hand, look at a Mason Crosby as an upside guy this week. He’s struggled much of the season, but he’s got a solid matchup this week against the Rams at Lambeau. Expectations can be raised a bit with him.

Bye weeks

Cardinals: Matt Prater

Chiefs: Harrison Butker

Streaming options

Joey Slye, Washington

He’s averaging 10.5 points per game in two appearances with Washington and now gets a shaky Seahawks team coming to town. He’s rostered in 1.3% of ESPN leagues.

Robbie Gould, 49ers

The 49ers have won two straight and have seemed to find offensive life. Gould scored 14 points against the Jaguars last week and the 49ers face a middle-of-the-pack Vikings defense this week. Gould is rostered in 4.7% of ESPN leagues.