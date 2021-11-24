 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kicker rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best kickers going in Week 12 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By David Fucillo
Dustin Hopkins #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kickers are viewed as a plug-and-play type of option in fantasy football, but matchups can prove valuable. If you draft a Justin Tucker or Nick Folk, you don’t make any move until their bye weeks. But if you waited until the last round or two to draft a kicker, you may be rotating players on a weekly basis.

You’re going to start most of the top ten kickers without really thinking twice, but some matchups will require lowered expectations. For example, Dustin Hopkins currently ranks eighth in fantasy points per game, but his Chargers are scuffling a bit. They’ve split wins and losses the past four weeks since the bye and while they’re getting points on the board, there’s some inconsistency there. He’s not a bad start in the thin air of Denver, but expectations should be lowered.

On the other hand, look at a Mason Crosby as an upside guy this week. He’s struggled much of the season, but he’s got a solid matchup this week against the Rams at Lambeau. Expectations can be raised a bit with him.

Bye weeks

Cardinals: Matt Prater
Chiefs: Harrison Butker

Streaming options

Joey Slye, Washington

He’s averaging 10.5 points per game in two appearances with Washington and now gets a shaky Seahawks team coming to town. He’s rostered in 1.3% of ESPN leagues.

Robbie Gould, 49ers

The 49ers have won two straight and have seemed to find offensive life. Gould scored 14 points against the Jaguars last week and the 49ers face a middle-of-the-pack Vikings defense this week. Gould is rostered in 4.7% of ESPN leagues.

  1. Nick Folk, Patriots vs. Titans
  2. Justin Tucker, Ravens vs. Browns
  3. Tyler Bass, Bills at Saints
  4. Chris Boswell, Steelers at Bengals
  5. Greg Joseph, Vikings at 49ers
  6. Evan McPherson, Bengals vs. Steelers
  7. Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys vs. Raiders
  8. Matt Gay, Rams at Packers
  9. Mason Crosby, Packers vs. Rams
  10. Zane Gonzalez, Panthers at Dolphins
  11. Randy Bullock, Titans at Patriots
  12. Jake Elliott, Eagles at Giants
  13. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers at Colts
  14. Brandon McManus, Broncos vs. Chargers
  15. Robbie Gould, 49ers vs. Vikings
  16. Daniel Carlson, Raiders at Cowboys
  17. Joey Slye, Washington vs. Seahawks
  18. Younghoe Koo, Falcons at Jaguars
  19. Matthew Wright, Jaguars vs. Falcons
  20. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers at Broncos
  21. Graham Gano, Giants vs. Eagles
  22. Cairo Santos, Bears at Lions
  23. Chase McLaughlin, Browns at Ravens

More From DraftKings Nation