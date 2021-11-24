Steven Matz agrees to four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a splash before Thanksgiving, signing free agent left Steven Matz. The sides agreed on a four-year, $44 million contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is worth up to $48 million.

FanGraphs currently slots Matz into the third position in the Cardinals starting rotation. The Cardinals rotation is topped by Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty, followed by Matz, Dakota Hudson, and Miles Mikolas.

Matz spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays after they acquired him in January. The Blue Jays traded pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Díaz, and Josh Winckowski to the New York Mets for the lefty. Matz made 29 starts this season and finished 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3.79 FIP, and 2.0 WAR. He threw 150 2⁄ 3 innings, in which he struck out 144 batters and walked 43.

Matz spent the first six years of his career with the Mets. In that time he started 107 games and was 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 4.49 FIP, and 6.7 WAR. In 2016 he finished sixth in Rookie of the Year balloting.