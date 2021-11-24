Jarvis Landry sits out first practice of Week 12 with knee injury

The Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football this week, and wide receiver Jarvis Landry will need some time to get ready. Landry has been dealing with a knee injury, and he aggravated this past weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Landry was in and out of Sunday’s game in the second half because of a knee injury, per the official team site. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday it was “probably” the same knee but he was not sure how significant the injury was. The DNP could be a maintenance day, but it’s worth noting. Last week, Landry was a DNP on Wednesday because of the knee, and then was limited on Thursday and Friday before playing on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Landry caught four of eight targets for 26 yards in Sunday’s game. He’s struggled since catching five passes for 65 yards in Week 8, catching a combined 11 passes for 63 yards in the three games since.

The Ravens are a middle of the pack defense against the pass, but Landry’s upside is limited for the time being by this shaky Browns offense. He’s worth considering in PPR leagues, but in standard leagues you can likely find a better option.