Aaron Jones to get in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 12

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will return to some sort of practice on Wednesday, per head coach Matt LeFleur. They will se how he feels after that initial work, so practice reports on Thursday will be useful.

Matt LaFleur indicates Aaron Jones will practice in a limited form. "He'll be out there a little bit today," LaFleur says. #Packers will see how Jones' knee responds to the activity. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 24, 2021

A.J. Dillon has taken over while Jones has been out with an injured knee, but there is no doubt the Packers want that 1-2 punch back with Jones as the more versatile back of the two.

It’s hard to say what his chances to play will be this week, as he’s likely to be very limited today. As long as he is able to continue getting limited practices in this week, he will likely have a chance to play against the Rams.

Fantasy football implications

If Jones can end up playing, he is likely a start in fantasy, but will be riskier than usual. Dillon will likely continue to see a decent workload as the team brings Jones back.