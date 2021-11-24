Mark Ingram unlikely to play Thursday vs. Bills in Week 12

The New Orleans Saints look to rebound on a short week against the Buffalo Bills after a Week 11 loss, but will likely have to do without their top two running backs. According to Ian Rapoport, both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are unlikely to play in Thursday’s contest against Buffalo.

"It's not looking good for Alvin Kamara or Mark Ingram to play for the Saints tomorrow" ~@RapSheet #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ySd4hmcRkT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 24, 2021

Fantasy football implications

With Ingram sidelined and Kamara out, it means the Saints will likely turn to Tony Jones Jr. to headline the backfield against the Bills. Deonte Harris could also operate as a running back but this is really just a continuation of New Orleans’ injury problems. The Bills are one of the top defense in the NFL and even though this has been an unpredictable season, it’s hard to see any Saints player having fantasy relevance in this contest. Trevor Siemian remains the quarterback but won’t have a solid running game to lean on in this contest. It could be a very ugly primetime showing for New Orleans.