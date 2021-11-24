Sterling Shepard not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 12 game vs. Eagles

The New York Giants are finally starting to get healthier across the board but the injury report continues to be a lengthy one. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard continues to be one of the few skill players not progressing as expected. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Injury Report 11/24



DNP:

DB Nate Ebner (Knee)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (Calf)

TE Kyle Rudolph (Ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (Quad)

TE Kaden Smith (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Quad)



Limited:

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle)

LB Lorenzo Carter (Ankle)

CB Adoree Jackson (Quad)

WR John Ross (Quad) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 24, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Shepard has been one of the more heavily targeted players when he does suit up, so his absence would be notable for other Giants skill players. Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay would be the biggest beneficiaries of Shepard’s absence. Tight end Evan Engram will also benefit. The Giants badly need a win after firing Jason Garrett after Week 11, so they’d like to have as many players healthy as possible. If Shepard does go, he merits flex consideration given his heavy target share and connection with QB Daniel Jones. Let’s see if the receiver makes progress over the next few days on the practice report.