Elijah Mitchell listed limited for first practice of Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the practice field on Wednesday to open Week 12, and they had some good news in the backfield. Running back Elijah Mitchell was listed as limited for Wednesday a week removed from not practicing at all. He is dealing with a broken finger and a rib injury that kept him out of last weekend’s game.

Jeff Wilson got the start last week and played 40 out of 69 total offensive snaps. He rushed 19 times for 50 yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards. Trey Sermon rushed ten times for 32 yards and Deebo Samuel rushed eight times for 79 yards and a score.

Fantasy football implications

If Mitchell is active, he’ll be starting on Sunday. The most intriguing question in all this is what it means for Samuel. The 49ers receiver impressed on the ground and might continue to get some work to keep defenses confused. Mitchell retains some fantasy value, but Deebo’s presence would cut into Mitchell’s ceiling. Add in a healthy Wilson and Mitchell’s value is declining until we get a better handle on the workload split.