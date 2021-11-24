Antonio Brown not practicing on Wednesday for Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown has been out over the last few weeks because of an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

It appears that the Buccaneers might not have Antonio Brown for the fifth straight game as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury. With no Brown in the lineup, we’ve seen Chris Godwin emerge and leading the Buccaneers in receiving yards. In last week’s win at home against the New York Giants, Godwin was one of three Bucs’ receivers with six receptions.

He also had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown in the prime-time victory. We also saw All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski return to the field and have six receptions (eight targets) for 71 yards. Gronkowski will be a major factor in Tampa Bay’s passing game without Brown on the field.