Aaron Rodgers will rest his injured toe for Week 12 game vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that starting QB Aaron Rodgers’ practice plan will be similar to last week, when he only practiced on Friday and on a limited basis, per Rob Demovsky. LaFleur added that Rodgers’ toe injury will be handled day by day.

Fantasy football implications

Last week, Rodgers played in his second straight game after missing the Packers’ Week 9 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs due to COVID-19. The All-Pro QB was dealing with a toe injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Vikings, but he still managed to complete 23-of-33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored a season-high 33.5 fantasy points.

If Rodgers’ toe injury worsens over the week, we could see Jordan Love back under center for the Packers. Love was solid in his first NFL start on the road in Week 9, completing 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and had 23 rushing yards.