Matt Ryan will practice on Wednesday for Week 12

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that he feels “pretty good” about starting quarterback Matt Ryan playing on Sunday and that Ryan will practice today, per Michael Rothstein. Ryan took a ton of hits and sacks in last week’s game from the New England Patriots’ defense and dealt with some ankle issues.

Fantasy football implications

The veteran quarterback will be back under the center for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan has struggled over his last two games, completing 57.1% of his passes for 270 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In last week’s game against the Patriots, the 38-year-old quarterback completed 19-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two interceptions. It was only the third time this season that Ryan did not throw a touchdown in a game. Ryan and the rest of the Falcons’ offense will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The Jaguars are allowing QBs to complete 71.8% of their passes and giving up 17.7 fantasy points per game this season.