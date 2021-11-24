Kadarius Toney not practicing on Wednesday for Week 12

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney wasn’t at practice on Wednesday. He suffered a quad contusion in Week 11. Most reports have him as possibly missing this week.

I didn’t see Kadarius Toney today at practice. Status iffy for this week it seems. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 24, 2021

Toney has dealt with multiple injuries so far this season, but has also shown enough upside to keep fantasy football managers interested. The Giants receivers have been dealing with multiple injuries this season. Free agent pickup Kenny Golladay is finally back and healthy, while Sterling Shepard continues to deal with a quad injury, but appears close to returning.

Fantasy football implications

The Giants faces an Eagles pass defense that has played well this season, allowing the second-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers. If all three receivers are able to play, targets may end up getting spread out in a tough matchup. If Toney and/or Shepard are unable to play, it will funnel targets enough to feel better about the healthy receivers on the team for fantasy.