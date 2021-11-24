Mike Evans not practicing on Wednesday for Week 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers conducted a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and wide receiver Mike Evans was held out due to back issues, per Greg Auman. He briefly left Monday’s game against the Giants seemingly in some pain, and it’s possible this is related to that issue.

Fantasy football implications

A walkthrough DNP for a relatively normal week — one less day due to MNF — is not something to worry about. Even if Evans is a DNP on Thursday, it’s not a big problem. He could play with three DNPs, and if he gets in a limited on Friday, fantasy managers will be in good shape heading into the weekend.

Evans led the Bucs with six receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown on Monday Night Football. This weekend, the Bucs face a Colts defense that gives up the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. It’s a solid matchup, but keep an eye on Evans’ status the rest of the week.