Saquon Barkley limited in practice on Wednesday for Week 12

The New York Giants welcomed back running back Saquon Barkley to the lineup this past week, and look to have him once again in Week 12 when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was listed as limited on the team’s Wednesday injury report, but there is no reason to think he will not play this week.

Barkley was listed as limited all last week and finished the week as questionable for Monday Night Football. He played Monday and finished with six carries for 25 yards and six receptions for 31 yards.

Fantasy football implications

Barkley will play, but he’s no longer the must-start you drafted with a first round pick. He acknowledged after Monday’s game that he’s still getting back up to speed. he played 62% of snaps in a loss to the Bucs that started out close but turned into a blowout.

The Eagles give up the tenth most fantasy points to opposing running backs, but have improved in recent weeks. Barkley is not a guy to bench entirely, but consider your options and if you find someone with a better run of late, sit him.