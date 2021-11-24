Who is Alvin Kamara’s and Mark Ingram’s backup for fantasy football?

The New Orleans Saints may be without both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ingram was downgraded to not practicing yesterday while Kamara has yet to practice and the team plays against the Bills Thursday on Thanksgiving.

If both backs can’t go, the lead job will likely go to Tony Jones Jr., who just returned from injured reserve last week. He didn’t see much work, but was second to Ingram in running back snaps. The team looks like they will also get Ty Montgomery back, who could be used as well.

The Bills have been good defensively against most running backs not named Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor, as both back completely destroyed them this season. If both Kamara and Ingram are out, I’d feel okay playing Jones in the flex spot with a likely good workload. We can’t expect big numbers, but he’ll get his chances.