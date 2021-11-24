Aaron Rodgers confirms he does not have COVID toe, but that it is fractured

The Green Bay Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, and they’ll have Aaron Rodgers at the helm regardless of the status of his toe. He said it was COVID toe during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, but after the Wall Street Journal wrote a serious story about it, he acknowledged on Wednesday he was joking and that his toe is fractured.

During his Zoom session, we reached the point where Rodgers even showed off his foot to clarify the injury. We’re really down the rabbit hole now. Considering some of his previous COVID-related medical claims, take this as seriously as you choose.

“I have a fractured toe.” pic.twitter.com/DFJJ1OF7LC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

COVID toe actually is a real medical issue. It involves swollen and discolored toes and is a skin issue — not the bone issue Rodgers is talking about. It’s not entirely clear if the toe issue is completely connected to COVID-19, but the diagnosis exists.

As for Rodgers’ toe injury, this might explain why he said the injury is worse than the pain of turf toe. Turf toe involves ligaments in the toe while the fracture is exactly what it sounds like. It would’ve been nice if Rodgers had clarified this up front, but what are you gonna do?