James Robinson listed limited at Wednesday practice to open Week 12

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year running back James Robinson was limited at practice on Wednesday because of heel injury. Robinson has been dealing with this injury for the last few weeks.

Fantasy football implications

Despite being limited at practice due to a lingering heel injury, we should expect to see the young running back play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson only recorded 29 yards on 12 carries, but still managed to score a touchdown.

He has not super been effective in the last four games with 181 yards on 45 carries, but does have three touchdowns on his resume. Robinson will be going up against a Falcons’ defense that is susceptible to giving up a ton of yards on the ground (123.3 yards per game). They’re also allowing 21.3 fantasy points per game to running backs. Robinson should be able to get at least 10 or more carries on Sunday.