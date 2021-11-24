T.Y. Hilton limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a toe injury

Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a toe injury. The Colts are coming off a massive win over the Buffalo Bills and now get the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Fantasy football implications

Hilton has been dealing with a series of injuries this season, causing him to miss time during the season. The receiver has never quite been the same since Andrew Luck’s retirement but he does remain a threat to break out of slumps like he did at the end of the season. The Colts are a run-heavy team at the moment, although Carson Wentz is eventually going to have to make plays to win games. That could be a possibility in Week 12, as the Buccaneers are one of the top teams against the run. Hilton does have some fantasy relevance in Week 12 assuming he is able to suit up.