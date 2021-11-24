Dolphins claim RB Phillip Lindsay, Myles Gaskin managers tilt their faces off

The Miami Dolphins have claimed veteran RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers from the Houston Texans on Wednesday afternoon. Lindsay was released by the Texans earlier in the week and now Miami has some more running back depth to tilt fantasy football managers who have Myles Gaskin.

The Dolphins also have Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed on the depth chart at RB. Lindsay has a chance to actually get some carries and work in the passing game along with Gaskin. It depends if Lindsay can get some practices in and be ready to play by Sunday for Week 12 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Gaskin has led the Dolphins backfield for most of the season, though he hasn’t been much more than a fringe RB2 and FLEX play. Last week against the New York Jets, Gaskin had 96 total yards and a TD. We know that head coach Brian Flores isn’t high on Gaskin from his erratic usage most of the season. Lindsay wasn’t getting a ton of love on a lame-duck Texans squad. Perhaps with Miami playing somewhat competitive football with three straight wins, we’ll see Lindsay get some more work.

Is Lindsay worth picking up? Probably not right now. Is he worth monitoring moving forward? Sure. If nothing else Lindsay could end up being a change-of-pace back for Miami and we know what he’s capable of doing if given the opportunity. It hasn’t been a great year for reclamation running backs, though.