Davante Adams limited in Wednesday’s Week 12 practice with ankle injury

The Green Bay Packers lost a close contest to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 and will have to get back on track in Week 12 when they face the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers are dealing with several key injuries, and Davante Adams is among them. The wide receiver was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle issue, which is a new injury.

Fantasy football implications

We’ve already seen what the Packers can do down key skill players as long as Aaron Rodgers is under center. The quarterback is going to try to play through a fractured toe, so that’s also something to keep in mind.

Nevertheless, Adams is one of the top fantasy receivers and is guaranteed to get consistent targets. In what should be a high-scoring game against the Rams, managers would want Adams to go if he can. The limited session in the first practice day of the week is a good sign, but this is still a situation to monitor given Adams is dealing with a new injury.