Corey Davis suffers groin injury in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 12 vs. Texans

The New York Jets have been dealing with a lot of uncertainty in the wide receiver room, and that uncertainty continued after Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Corey Davis, who had just returned after a stint on the sidelines due to a hip injury, suffered a groin injury in practice according to Rich Cimini.

Jets injury report: Corey Davis shows up with a groin injury. It wasn’t listed before practice by Saleh. It apparently happened in practice. Something to watch. #Jets pic.twitter.com/NGx9tdim7h — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 24, 2021

Davis is one of the Jets top receivers, and is a favorite for Zach Wilson. The rookie quarterback is set to be back in action for Week 12, so not having Davis would be a tough way for him to come back.

Fantasy football implications

This obviously further bolsters breakout rookie receiver Elijah Moore, along with Jamison Crowder. There’s no word yet on Denzel Mims’ injury but he would also be in the mix for some targets. The Jets will be without Michael Carter, so expect Wilson to throw the ball more against the Texans. Davis has a few more days to show he can either play through the injury or that he has recovered from it.