Tobias Harris ruled out Wednesday vs. Warriors with hip injury

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be without Tobias Harris in Wednesday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors. The small forward is dealing with a hip injury, and will not be able to help the Sixers in this contest.

Tobias Harris injury: Fantasy basketball impact

It’s tough to say who will step up in Harris’ absence but Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Andre Drummond will be the likely candidates to lead the 76ers. Harris was going to be the key for this team with Joel Embiid also sidelined, so it’s tough to see the forward out.

Betting impact

The 76ers were already massive underdogs in this contest with Embiid sidelined, and become even bigger underdogs with Harris out. Golden State is probably not worth taking on the moneyline in terms of potential payout, but hopefully bettors were able to get the Warriors earlier against the spread. It’s sure to tilt a couple more points in Golden State’s favor with news of Harris being out.