Jalen Green leaves Wednesday’s game vs. Bulls with leg injury, will not return

The Houston Rockets suffered a potentially devastating blow Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls when rookie guard Jalen Green left the contest with a leg injury. He will not return to the contest.

Jalen Green is out for the game with a left lower leg injury. — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) November 25, 2021

Green is averaging 14.2 points per game this season and had 11 in 11 minutes against the Bulls prior to exiting the game. He has been the lone bright spot for the Rockets this year, who are at the bottom of the standings.

The Rockets weren’t going to be favored in many contests this season but this will certainly impact Green’s chances at Rookie of the Year. He was behind Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley according to DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the contest. If this is a long-term setback, it will push Green further down the ladder.

Houston is likely going to start dealing veteran pieces soon for future assets. Let’s see if Green will still be around to entertain fans in what is already a lost season for the team.