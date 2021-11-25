Taysom Hill getting no touches in Week 12, dealing with a foot injury

UPDATE: NBC reported that Hill isn’t playing because of his foot injury, per Katherine Terrell. He was listed as a full participant in practice, so this seems rather odd.

The New Orleans Saints are getting thumped by the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, and Taysom Hill appears to be getting no opportunity to contribute. The quarterback/tight end/gadget player has not gotten a single touch in the run game or been targeted in the pass game.

Hill was a full participant in practice this week but was listed with a foot injury. He did not show up on the Saints final injury report and there have been no reported injuries as the game moves into the fourth quarter.

But inquiring minds want to know what the heck is going on. Considering he signed a contract extension that might be worth anywhere from $40 million to $95 million, the whole situation is really odd.