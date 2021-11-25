Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys logged just their third loss of the season with a 19-9 final score against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Dallas had a tough time getting anything going offensively as CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion, and Dak Prescott failed to find the end zone. They’ll look to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Zeke carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and caught all six of his targets for another 36 yards on the day. It was a quiet performance for the 26-year-old running back as he briefly left the game due to an apparent knee injury in the first half. He came back to the game and didn’t seem to be favoring that knee too much, so it all signs point to him being able to suit up for their Week 12 outing against the Raiders. Elliott only turned in roughly 12.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which is easily on the lower side of his performances this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As long as Zeke is cleared to play on Thursday, which it sounds like he will be, he’ll be a must-start in the Week 12 matchup against the Raiders. Amari Cooper (COVID-19) has already been ruled out for the clash, and if CeeDee Lamb doesn’t return after suffering his concussion, Prescott will more than likely be relying heavily on Elliott.