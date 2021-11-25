Derek Carr start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three straight games and it won’t get much easier for them this week when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

With the short week, fantasy managers will have to find some answers earlier than normal. So what should fantasy managers do with Raiders QB Derek Carr this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr has had a rough last few weeks. In the Raiders last four games, the signal-caller has just as more turnovers, seven, as he does touchdowns, six. Last week against the Bengals, he threw for just over 200 yards, had one touchdown, one interception and lost a fumble.

It won’t get any easier this week taking on a Dallas defense that’s one of the best in the NFL at limiting production from opposing QBs. The Cowboys rank seventh in the NFL with just 17 fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs each week on average.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carr is in a tough spot right now. He’s struggled mightily in recent weeks, and this week might be his toughest challenge. On the road, a short week and against a stellar defense.

Sit him.