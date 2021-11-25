D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions lost their ninth game of the season as the Cleveland Browns edged them out 13-10 in Week 11. The Lions are still winless on the season going 0-9-1 as they still search for that one win as the season moves forward. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears at home in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift was possibly the one bright spot for the Lions as he ran 14 times for 136 yards and adding a touchdown. He also caught three of his four targets but didn’t net any additional yards there. While it was a disappointing result for the Lions, it was still a pretty great performance from a fantasy perspective as he delighted fantasy managers, racking up 22.6 points in PPR leagues. Swift had a stumble in Week 8 against the Eagles but has bounced back nicely, combining for 236 rushing yards in his two games since then.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Swift and the Lions will go up against the Bears in Week 12 and he should be a start for almost any fantasy manager as he’ll remain a top-10 running back.