D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of D’Andre Swift ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

By Ryan Sanders
The Detroit Lions lost their ninth game of the season as the Cleveland Browns edged them out 13-10 in Week 11. The Lions are still winless on the season going 0-9-1 as they still search for that one win as the season moves forward. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears at home in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift was possibly the one bright spot for the Lions as he ran 14 times for 136 yards and adding a touchdown. He also caught three of his four targets but didn’t net any additional yards there. While it was a disappointing result for the Lions, it was still a pretty great performance from a fantasy perspective as he delighted fantasy managers, racking up 22.6 points in PPR leagues. Swift had a stumble in Week 8 against the Eagles but has bounced back nicely, combining for 236 rushing yards in his two games since then.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Swift and the Lions will go up against the Bears in Week 12 and he should be a start for almost any fantasy manager as he’ll remain a top-10 running back.

