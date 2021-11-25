Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Andy Dalton will be back starting under center for the Chicago Bears when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Dalton played in last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens for an injured Justin Fields.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Andy Dalton

Dalton has not started since Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was the same game that he suffered a knee injury. The veteran quarterback has completed 65.8% of his passes for 471 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception this season.

In last Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Dalton completed 11-of-23 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and had zero interceptions. He also scored a season-high 16.04 fantasy points, despite his low completion percentage.

The veteran quarterback will be going up against a Lions’ pass defense that is ranked 13th in the NFL (236.2 passing yards per game). Detroit is allowing 17.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are in desperate need of a streamer, then Dalton might be an option. However, with the Bears’ offense being up and down, it’s best to sit him.