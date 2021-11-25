Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears second-year tight end Cole Kmet had a quiet performance in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he’ll look to change that on Thanksgiving against Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Second-year tight Cole Kmet has begun to take that next step that everybody thought he would have after a solid rookie campaign last season. This season, Kmet has produced 29 receptions (46 targets) for 296 yards. However, he has yet to score a touchdown this year, which is just one of the many things wrong with the Bears’ offense.

Last week against the Ravens, the former Notre Dame tight end had one reception (two targets) for 12 yards. Surprisingly, it was the fourth time this season that Kmet had one catch in a game.

The previous game against the Steelers, Kmet carved up their defense to the tune of six receptions (eight targets) for 87 yards and 8.7 fantasy points. This season, Detroit’s defense has done a solid job defending the tight end, only allowing two touchdowns and 6.4 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to trust this Bears’ offense, let alone their passing game on a consistent basis. Kmet should sit in fantasy football this week.