Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney has started to emerge as a big-play threat in the offense over the few games. He’ll try to score another touchdown and create more big plays on Thanksgiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney posted his second 100-yard receiving last week against Baltimore, where he had six receptions (16 targets) for 121 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old receiver has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. He’s also scored 10 or more fantasy points in four games this week, after producing 18.6 fantasy points in Week 11.

The former Tulane standout should have a couple of opportunities to stretch the field against the Lions with Dalton under center. This season, Detroit is allowing receivers to score 22 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mooney is one of the only receivers making plays for the Bears over the last few weeks. He’s a good FLEX option for Week 12 as he’ll continue to see a lot of targets.