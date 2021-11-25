 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darnell Mooney ahead of the Chicago Bears Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

By Jovan C. Alford
Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass for a first down in the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney has started to emerge as a big-play threat in the offense over the few games. He’ll try to score another touchdown and create more big plays on Thanksgiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney posted his second 100-yard receiving last week against Baltimore, where he had six receptions (16 targets) for 121 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old receiver has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. He’s also scored 10 or more fantasy points in four games this week, after producing 18.6 fantasy points in Week 11.

The former Tulane standout should have a couple of opportunities to stretch the field against the Lions with Dalton under center. This season, Detroit is allowing receivers to score 22 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mooney is one of the only receivers making plays for the Bears over the last few weeks. He’s a good FLEX option for Week 12 as he’ll continue to see a lot of targets.

