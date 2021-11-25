Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears rookie running back Khalil Herbert has seen his snaps go down over the last games since David Montgomery has returned from injured reserve. Herbert will try to make some noise on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

The rookie running back out of Virginia Tech has rushed for 13 yards on five carries in the last two games after averaging 19.5 carries between Weeks 5-8. Last Sunday, Herbert had one carry and played 12% of offensive snaps against the Ravens.

In Week 9, he only had 13 yards and played 16% of offensive snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. With Montgomery back in the fold, it’s hard to trust Herbert as an RB3 or FLEX option heading into Week 12.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Lions’ defense has been getting crushed this season, allowing 140.5 rushing yards per game. Despite this fact, Herbert should not be starting this week in fantasy.