David Montgomery start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had another solid performance last week against the Baltimore Ravens since returning from injury. Montgomery will try to continue to keep the ball rolling on Thanksgiving against Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

In his first game back from injury, the former Iowa State running back had 63 yards on 13 carries and 17 receiving yards in Week 9 against Pittsburgh. Montgomery followed up that performance last Sunday with 58 yards on 14 carries against Baltimore.

The 24-year-old running back will now go up against a Lions’ defense that has had issues stopping the run this season. Detroit is giving up 140.5 rushing yards per game, which is ranked 31st in the NFL. In their last three games, the Lions are giving up 188.3 yards per game on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Montgomery on your roster, he’s definitely worth a start to kick off Week 12.