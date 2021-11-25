TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has not scored a touchdown since Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The young tight end will try to snap that streak on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Last season, Hockenson was a must-start at tight end in fantasy football with Matthew Stafford under center. However, this season has been different for Hockenson with Jared Goff throwing him passes.

The former Iowa standout has 54 receptions (73 targets) for 499 yards and two scores. In Week 11, the 24-year-old had six receptions (eight targets) for 51 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

He also scored 5.1 fantasy points, which makes it eight consecutive games that the third-year tight end hasn’t had double-digit fantasy points. With the Lions not having a lot of playmakers at receiver, Hockenson should be a factor in the passing game regardless who is starting at quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bears have done a good job of covering the tight end this season, but Hockenson is one of Lions’ top options on offense. Despite the lack of touchdowns, he’s a must-start.