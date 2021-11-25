Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond was held without a catch last Sunday for the second time within the last four games. Raymond will look to pick up a catch or two on Thanksgiving Day against the Bears’ defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond is the ultimate boom or bust option in fantasy football this week. The 27-year-old receiver can have a week where he had six receptions, which he did back in Week 7. Or he could have a week like last Sunday, where he was held one target and zero receptions.

The Lions hope that Raymond can be a factor in the passing game against a susceptible Bears’ pass defense. This season, the 5-foot-8 wideout has 30 receptions (47 targets) for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you aren’t going to start St. Brown, who is the Lions’ best wide receiver this season, then you might as well sit Raymond.