Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kalif Raymond ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kalif Raymond #11 of the Detroit Lions in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond was held without a catch last Sunday for the second time within the last four games. Raymond will look to pick up a catch or two on Thanksgiving Day against the Bears’ defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond is the ultimate boom or bust option in fantasy football this week. The 27-year-old receiver can have a week where he had six receptions, which he did back in Week 7. Or he could have a week like last Sunday, where he was held one target and zero receptions.

The Lions hope that Raymond can be a factor in the passing game against a susceptible Bears’ pass defense. This season, the 5-foot-8 wideout has 30 receptions (47 targets) for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you aren’t going to start St. Brown, who is the Lions’ best wide receiver this season, then you might as well sit Raymond.

