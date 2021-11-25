Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to rack up receptions but has not scored a touchdown yet. St. Brown will look to score his first touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown had a solid Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns as he was catching passes from backup quarterback Tim Boyle. The rookie wideout produced four receptions (four targets) for 18 yards. In his last three games, St. Brown has posted 11 receptions (15 targets) for 125 yards.

At this current stage of the season, the 22-year-old Brown is the Lions’ best receiver and third-best option on offense behind tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift. The Bears are allowing 25.5 fantasy points per game and the seventh-most yards to wide receivers (1787) this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the Bears’ struggles defending wide receivers, I think you are better off sitting St. Brown in fantasy this week.