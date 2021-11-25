Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams was back on the field last Sunday after missing the previous two games because of injury. Williams will look to do some damage against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

After missing a couple of games because of injury, Williams got back on the field in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back did not play much and ended up recording 11 yards on seven carries.

The Lions are hoping that Williams can turn back the clock to what he did in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. The versatile running back had 57 yards on 12 carries and scored 5.7 fantasy points. Chicago’s defense has struggled this season stopping the run, allowing 122.8 rushing yards and 18.3 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Lions also have another dynamic running back in D’Andre Swift, who has staked his claim as the team’s best running back. Williams will factor into the game plan, but I don’t think it will be enough to start him on Thanksgiving.