Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling to get back on track after three straight losses, two of which were absolute blowouts.

The road won’t get smoother for Vegas this week, as they head to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. But will their run game, and RB Josh Jacobs, be able to produce against a good Dallas defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is the leading rusher for the Raiders, but in recent weeks that isn’t saying much. Over the last three weeks combined, he has just 129 yards on the ground and no touchdowns. He hasn’t reached the end zone in any capacity since Week 7, so it’s been a while.

Though his production on the ground is underwhelming, he’s still doing good things in the passing game. He’s caught 17 passes in the last four weeks, though none of them hit paydirt and he didn’t rack up a ton of yards on them either, though it is a valuable play in a PPR league.

Still, this week it won’t be an easy game for him, taking on a Dallas defense that is ranked fifth in the NFL in limiting opposing running backs, giving up an average of just 21.12 fantasy points a game to all the opponents running backs combined. They’ve allowed just two scores to opposing RBs in the last four weeks too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider starting him as an RB2 in a PPR league.