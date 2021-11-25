Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three games in a row and their offense has struggled in that span, scoring just 14 points per game in that span.

It won’t get easier this week as they hit the road on a short week to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Should fantasy managers trust Vegas, and running back Kenyan Drake, to have a good game against a good Dallas defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake has been a bit of an underwhelming player this season. He has just 229 yards rushing and two scores in 10 games played. He’s only eclipsed the 50-yard rushing mark once this season. He’s been slightly more productive as a pass-catcher, getting over 50 yards twice this season and adding another touchdown. However, his production in that area has dipped over the last few weeks, catching just three passes for 21 yards in the last two games.

The Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL in terms of limiting fantasy points to opposing running backs too. Dallas also has given up just two touchdowns to running backs in the last four games, both of which were runs of under 4 yards, so they’re not likely to make a big play against them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Drake isn’t the Raiders RB1, so if they are able to crack the Cowboys defense for a score, it’s unlikely to be with him.

Sit him.