Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been struggling, scoring just over 14 points again during their three-game losing streak.

Will they be able to break out of it when they take on the Dallas Cowboys this week? It’s a tall ask, doing so on a short week on the road and on Thanksgiving Day.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Edwards has been forced to step up in the Vegas offense after the release of Henry Ruggs III a few weeks ago. He ranks third on the team in receiving yards this season, but has just 474 and two scores. He did get one of those scores two weeks ago against Kansas City. But despite that, he hasn’t seen his productivity go up exponentially since Ruggs was released.

Two weeks ago when he got his TD, he had just four targets. In fact, he only has five or more targets three times this season. Last week, in the loss to Cincinnati, he didn’t see a single throw tossed his way. It was the first time all season he got no targets.

He’ll be going up against a Dallas defense that is middle of the road against the pass, but his quarterback, Derek Carr has been struggling recently, tossing fewer touchdowns, six, than turnovers, seven, in the last four weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Edwards. He doesn’t provide much in a PPR league and he’s rarely going to pop off for a big game.