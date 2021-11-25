Desean Jackson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and will try and get on track this week when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Their offense has a new toy at its disposal in DeSean Jackson, who came to the team two weeks ago. Can he have a big game and help propel the Raiders back in the win column?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Desean Jackson

Jackson arrived in Vegas two weeks ago, but since then he hasn’t done much. In his first game with the Raiders he saw just one target, but he caught it for a big 38 yard gain. Since that play though, he hasn’t seen the ball thrown his way at all. In their loss to the Bengals last week he didn’t get any targets, though he did get one rush for four yards.

Maybe he needs a bit of time to master the offense, or maybe the Raiders just don't have as grand of plans for Jackson as originally thought. It will be tough for a breakout week Thursday too because they’re taking on a Dallas defense that’s been good this season, though they’re much weaker against the pass than they are the run. Still, Derek Carr hasn’t been on recently, so it’s unlikely he and Jackson can connect a ton on a short week against a good defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jackson. He might need some more time to get used to the offense, but a couple of practices on a short week are unlikely to make any sort of difference here.