Raiders vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

After a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are back home on a short week for a Thanksgiving game. This year, the Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders, a team struggling even more than Dallas is. After a promising start to the season, the Raiders have dropped their last three games, failing to score more than 16 points at any time during that stretch. But with injuries to Dallas’ defensive line, quarterback Derek Carr should find more breathing room to make his throws.

For the Cowboys, they’ll be looking to shake off a nine-point performance last week, and they’ll be at home where they find the end zone far more regularly. This should actually be a decent game, so get your turkey naps in while the Lions are playing in the first game of the Thursday triple header. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Cowboys Week 12 odds

Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Raiders +270, Cowboys -350

Our picks for Raiders vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: Raiders +7.5

For as bad as the Raiders have been over their last three games, they do a silver lining to point to on the road. Las Vegas has covered the spread in four of their last five road games as an underdog. Injuries to Dallas’ defense should give the offense a boost, and I’d look for them to keep it within a touchdown.

Over/under: Over 51

Being at home suits the Cowboys. At AT&T Stadium they’re averaging 36 points per game at home, compared to just over 22 points per game on the road. The question mark here is the Las Vegas offense, which has failed to score more than 16 points in the last three games. But with injuries to Dallas’ defensive line, quarterback Derek Carr can lead his team to more offensive production than we’ve seen from them lately.

Preferred player prop: Derek Carr over 1.5 touchdown passes (-115)

Carr’s only done that once in the Raiders’ recent three-game slide into oblivion. But he should be able to toss a couple scores against a Cowboys defense missing some key pass rushers.

