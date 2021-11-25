Bills vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints host a primetime Thanksgiving matchup this season, welcoming the Buffalo Bills to town. The Saints are looking to snap a three-game losing skid, which featured two narrow losses before getting blown out by the Eagles last week. The Bills oscillate from week to week, going from win to loss going back to Week 5. They lost their last one, a lopsided affair against the Colts last Sunday.

Believe it or not, this should be a pretty low-scoring affair featuring two of the NFL’s better defenses. We expect a close fought one that ought to be plenty entertaining, so grab a second or third piece of pie and settle in. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Saints Thanksgiving matchup in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Saints Week 12 odds

Spread: Bills -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bills -250, Saints +200

Our picks for Bills vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Saints +6

The Bills are coming off a lopsided loss to the Colts in Week 11. That could work to their favor, however, as the Bills are 4-0-1 against the spread in games following contests where they failed to cover. But I expect that trend to break this week. The Saints have won 11 of their last 15 as underdogs, and they’re playing at home after two tough road losses.

Over/under: Under 45

These are two of the better defenses in the league. The Bills are allowing just 17.6 points per game on average this season. The Saints defense is allowing an average of 21.8.

Preferred player prop: Josh Allen anytime touchdown +190

After scoring eight rushing touchdowns last season and nine the year before that, it’s been a little slower for Allen on the ground. He’s only scored three rushing touchdowns this season. Expect that to change this week. The Saints have given up five rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks, more than any other team in the league.

