Bears vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

Some Thanksgiving traditions are worth holding onto, like getting together with family or friends and eating an enormous amount of food. Some traditions, on the other hand, are tougher to make the case for—like watching the Detroit Lions play football.

This year Detroit welcomes their rivals for the bottom of the NFC North, the Chicago Bears. At 3-7, the Bears are a powerhouse compared to Lions at 0-9-1. Whether you opt for a turkey nap during this one or not, you can at least make it a little more interesting with a wager or two. Here’s a little more info for that. Kickoff for this one is at 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Lions Week 12 odds

Spread: Bears -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bears -155, Lions +135

Our picks for Bears vs. Lions

Pick against the spread: Bears

The road team has covered the spread in each of the Lions’ last six games. And when you throw on the fact that the Lions are winless in their last eight home games, well, it’s a lot to ask for them to keep it within a field goal. Plus, the Bears are actually a little better right now with Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Over/under: Under 41.5 points

The Bears are mustering just 16.3 points per game on average. But at least that’s better than the Lions, who are averaging 16 points per game this season. Sure, the Bears offense is a little better with Dalton, but neither team is capable of putting much on the board. Seven of the Lions’ last eight games have gone under the projected point total; this one will too.

Preferred player prop: D’Andre Swift over 58.5 rushing yards (-120)

Swift has had at least 130 rushing yards in his last two games, even with Jamaal Williams back in action last week. Swift really is the Lions’ offense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.