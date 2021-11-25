Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their third loss of the season with a 19-9 final score on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. They had their fair share of offensive struggles, missing Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and seeing CeeDee Lamb leave the game with a concussion. With their two top receivers out, Dallas was unable to find the end zone as all nine points came from field goals. They’ll hope to bounce back against the Raiders in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard led the team in rushing yards, going for 50 total from seven carries. He also caught both of his targets for another 20 yards on top of that. He saw a few extra touches when fellow RB Ezekiel Elliott briefly left the game with a knee injury. It wasn’t his lowest fantasy performance of the season as he turned in nine PPR points, but it wasn’t anything to get fantasy managers excited about, either. With Amari Cooper already being ruled out, and CeeDee Lamb’s status up in the air, the Cowboys could see a very run-heavy offense against the Raiders on Thursday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Since it looks like Elliott will still suit up for the Turkey Day clash with the Raiders, Pollard’s workload most likely won’t increase much even if the Cowboys choose to play the bulk of their offensive game on the ground. Pollard is worth a spot on the bench in the case that Elliott goes down with injury anytime soon, but probably shouldn’t be started in Week 12.