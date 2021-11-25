Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a 19-9 result against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, marking just their third loss on the season. They still sit at the top of the NFC East with a record of 7-3. They’ll look to bounce back at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

It was one of Prescott’s worst performances of the season as he completed 28 of his 43 attempts for just 216 yards total. His yards-per-attempt average was a season-low at five, and it’s only the second time he’s failed to throw for a touchdown. The offensive line didn’t do much for him as he suffered five sacks on the day. He was without CeeDee Lamb for the most part as well, who was taken out of the game with a concussion, severely limiting Prescott’s passing options. Fantasy managers saw him turn in his lowest fantasy performance of the season and will hope for him to bounce back in Week 12.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Prescott is still a top-five QB in this league, and in a Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders, he should be able to put in a better performance especially if Lamb gets back into action. Prescott remains a must-start in all leagues.