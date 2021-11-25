CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys lost their third game of the season with a 19-9 final score against the Kansas City Chiefs. They had plenty of offensive struggles with Amari Cooper (COVID-19) already ruled out, and CeeDee Lamb leaving the game at the end of the first half with a concussion. Their record falls to 7-3, but they still sit at the top of the NFC East as they look toward a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Raiders in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb caught three of his four targets for 14 yards before his day was done, disappointing fantasy managers and causing some worry ahead of Week 12. It appears he suffered the injury at the end of the first half when trying to break up an interception. He hit the ground, helmet first, and stayed down for a bit before he got back up. He didn’t come back out after halftime as his day had come to an end.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Lamb isn’t cleared to play on Thursday, the Cowboys offense could be in major trouble as Cooper has already been ruled out. If QB Dak Prescott is without his top two receivers, it could either mean guys like Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson see more action, or they choose to go with a run-heavy offense and load up Ezekiel Elliott. Keep an eye on this situation, and if Lamb is able to suit up then he’ll be a must-start in Week 12.