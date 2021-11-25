Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a 19-9 result to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11. With Amari Cooper (COVID-19) already missing, and CeeDee Lamb going out at halftime with a concussion, the Cowboys offense had trouble getting anything going for the most part. They failed to find the end zone on the day but will hope to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup unsurprisingly led the team in targets once their top two receivers were missing. He caught five of his 10 targets for just 44 yards in the loss to the Chiefs. The offensive line didn’t give QB Dak Prescott a whole lot of protection as he suffered five sacks and was forced to throw quickly for the bulk of the game. This was Gallup’s second game back after being sidelined for most of the season with a calf injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Cooper already ruled out for Week 12, and Lamb’s status up in the air after suffering a concussion, Gallup could potentially be the lead wideout for the Cowboys against the Raiders. Of course, they might choose to play the bulk of the game on the ground, but it has the potential to be a breakout week for Gallup if he is in fact the go-to receiver on the day. If Lamb is ruled out for Thursday, Gallup should be worth a start in most fantasy leagues.