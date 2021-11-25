Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys saw their typically explosive offense get shut down in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs and now have a short turnaround with a Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper for this contest, opening up some opportunities for other pass catchers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has been struggling in the last four weeks, getting just 13 receptions for 132 yards and no scores. The Cowboys tight end looked like a fantasy steal after recording three combined touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 but has not found the endzone since. Dallas also got Michael Gallup back, so Schultz saw his target share drop even with Blake Jarwin going on injured reserve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with some down weeks, Schultz is worth starting against the Raiders. The tight end position is tough to get right, and the Cowboys do have a high-scoring offense. Schultz gets on the field, runs a lot of routes and has a chance to get in the endzone. If you don’t have one of the top tight ends in the league, that’s a good formula to bank on.