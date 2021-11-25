 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Dalton Schultz ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ben Niemann makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys saw their typically explosive offense get shut down in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs and now have a short turnaround with a Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper for this contest, opening up some opportunities for other pass catchers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has been struggling in the last four weeks, getting just 13 receptions for 132 yards and no scores. The Cowboys tight end looked like a fantasy steal after recording three combined touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 but has not found the endzone since. Dallas also got Michael Gallup back, so Schultz saw his target share drop even with Blake Jarwin going on injured reserve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with some down weeks, Schultz is worth starting against the Raiders. The tight end position is tough to get right, and the Cowboys do have a high-scoring offense. Schultz gets on the field, runs a lot of routes and has a chance to get in the endzone. If you don’t have one of the top tight ends in the league, that’s a good formula to bank on.

More From DraftKings Nation