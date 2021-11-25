2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Looking for some help at quarterback this week? Unless you have one of the handful of obvious must-start guys, it’s a good position to play the matchups in your fantasy football lineups. To help, here are a couple of names to consider starting and two who belong on the bench this week. Good luck!

Quarterback Starts

Taylor Heinicke, Washington vs. Seahawks

Heinicke was on fire last week, throwing three touchdown passes as the Football Team cruised past the Panthers. That was his first time throwing three scores since Week 4. He’ll face a broken Seahawks team this weekend, one that just gave up 328 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to Arizona backup Colt McCoy.

Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Titans

Jones didn’t have much heavy lifting to do against the Falcons last week, throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown in a shutout win. The Titans should be a little more difficult, especially after getting embarrassed last week by the Texans. However, Tennessee’s defense has given up 18 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, and only one team has allowed more passing yards.

Quarterback Sits

Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Patriots

Tannehill will surely have a better day than his four-pick performance last week. Then again, he did that against the Houston Texans. A Patriots defense that’s giving up the second fewest fantasy points, on average, to opposing quarterbacks should give him a tough time too.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers vs. Bengals

It’s tempting to look at Big Ben’s three-touchdown outing last week, his best effort of the season by far, and think that the clock has magically wound itself back four years. It hasn’t. He’s on the road against a Bengals defense that’s only given up 13 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season.